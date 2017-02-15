St. Louis Mayor Slay reveals his next step: He's joining Spencer Fane law firm

Outgoing St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will be returning to his legal roots once he leaves office this spring. He's joining the law firm Spencer Fane, which is opening a St. Louis office.

The stable of lawyers at Spencer Fane, based in Clayton, already include influential Democratic activist Jane Dueker, who represents a number of major corporate clients, and St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar, whose district includes downtown.



Before his election as mayor in 2001, Slay spent two decades practicing law, specializing in commercial litigation. Slay, the city's longest-serving chief executive, also continued his practice as an alderman and as Board of Alderman president.

"Francis Slay will serve Spencer Fane clients in both the public and private sectors, in a wide variety of industries and business initiatives," the firm said Wednesday in a statement. "He will focus his practice on economic development, real estate development, public finance, international commerce, regulatory work and related business transactions."

Slay said in the same release: "I have been fortunate to form many friendships with Spencer Fane attorneys and staff and, in turn, I have come to know the firm as one that places a strong emphasis on protecting its culture, its people and its collaborative approach to serving clients."

“I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and returning to the practice of law, and I am pleased to do that with Spencer Fane," the mayor said.

A St. Louis native, Slay earned his law degree from Saint Louis University and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Quincy College in Illinois, which is now known as Quincy University.

