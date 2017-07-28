Related Program: 
Missouri Health Talks

Terri Rose on her Unexpected Takeaway from the Sixth Annual MOMOM

By 1 minute ago
  • Terri Rose smiles into the camera. She is an older woman with short, white hair. She is wearing a green, MOMOM volunteer shirt and her glasses rest on the top of her head.
    Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Terri Rose is an RN from Webb City, Missouri. We met as she worked the medical triage at the sixth annual MOMOM. This is a once a year, two-day dental clinic providing free care for anyone who’s willing to wait in line. It’s in a different place every year, and this year the event was held in Joplin.

Terri is currently on disability benefits, but says she wanted to come volunteer her time as a nurse and help at the event. We caught up about her experience working MOMOM and about an unexpected takeway from the weekend as workers began breaking down on Saturday evening.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

Terri Rose:  There just doesn't seem to be enough affordable patient care because even at one clinic that I had checked with, which is for lower income people, you had to, of course, bring in your proof of income. But they also wanted you to bring in $200 cash.

People in the lower income levels, at the moment at least, people don’t just have $200 in cash laying around.

So this clinic here. This is the first time the clinic has been held in this area, and it's truly been a godsend.

I have had one lady - in fact some of the patients they let them come back two or three times - and I asked her. I said, "And. why were you here for your other visit?" And she said, "Oh," that she had gotten a flipper, which is like a partial.

And I said, "What??"

I thought, "Well, hey, I'm on disability right now. There really is no reasonably priced, at least for me, dental assistance in the area." 

So I asked the doctor, who was the  supervisor of my area, if when it was slow if he would mind if I left for a little bit because I wanted to check on a couple of things. And he said, "Go for it."

Unfortunately I had to have a tooth removed, and you could see where the space was. And I was so embarrassed about that. And to be able to replace those now, I mean the only option would be like implants. 

And I've been quoted $3,000 per implants, and even for the flipper, I was quoted $300 for that flipper.

There was no way I could come up with it. I didn't even realize that I can even get a flipper or partial for just that one area right there.

And I thought, "How long am I gonna have to go like this? With this hole between two of my teeth they can be seen when I open my mouth?'

So I can't tell you how excited I am. I cannot tell you how excited I that I found out from a patient that I was taking care of what she had been able to get here. And I went ahead and checked it out, and I was able to get some dental care while I was here volunteering to help other people who didn't have insurance.

Tags: 
Missouri Health Talks
momom

Related Content

Brenda Nichols: 'You Wonder How You're Gonna Get Stuff Taken Care Of'

By Jul 24, 2017
Brenda Nichols smiles into the camera. She has short, gray hair, wears a multi-colored cross necklace and a shirt that says "I didn't survive cancer to die of stress."
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Brenda Nichols lost her father in the 2011 tornado that decimated Joplin, Missouri, but she says this is far from the only hardship she has faced in her 68 years. She is a 20 year survivor of breast cancer and has struggled to get oral health care in the past few years.

We met as she waited in line to receive care at the sixth annual MOMOM, which is a once a year, two-day dental clinic providing free care for anyone who’s willing to wait in line. It’s in a different place every year, and this year the event was held in Joplin.

Brenda, who lives in Carl Junction, Missouri, seems to always be smiling and remains optimistic, but says she “never dreamed” that she and her husband would struggle this much as they got older, and she spoke about some of the difficulties they face getting care.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

Jack Gouverneur Reflects on a Lifetime of Dental Care

By Jul 14, 2017
Jack Gouverneur stands looking into the camera. He is 86 years old, has many wrinkles and is balding. He wears a blue and black striped polo. There is an American flag flying over his left shoulder.
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Jack Gouverneur is an 86-year-old Korean War veteran who lives in Carthage, Missouri. Last month, over the course of a weekend, he waited in line for hours to get free dental care at the 6th annual MOMOM or Missouri Mission of Mercy.  MOMOM is a once a year, two-day dental clinic providing free care for anyone who’s willing to wait in line. It’s in a different place every year, and this year the event was held in Joplin, Missouri. Jack does have dental insurance, but said MOMOM happened at the "right time," and allowed him to get three teeth extracted without having to pay his insurance co-pays. He reflected on the dental care he has received throughout his 86 years.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org