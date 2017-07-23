Thinking Out Loud: Center for Missouri Studies Preview

The State Historical Society of Missouri will break ground on its new home at the corner of Elm and Sixth streets.

After nearly eight years of planning, construction on the 75,000 square-foot facility will begin Wednesday. The State Historical Society expects completion of the building by 2019 with an estimated cost of $35 million.

Alexandra Waetjan is the Outreach Coordinator for the State Historical Society. She said this project will link the community.