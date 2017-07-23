Thinking Out Loud: Center for Missouri Studies Preview

Related Program: 
A rendering of the new Center for Missouri Studies under construction soon in Downtown Columbia.
Credit The State Historical Society of Missouri

History nerds are gearing up for the 2019 opening of The Center for Missouri Studies, a new home for The State Historical Society of Missouri. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, the society's Senior Associate Director Gerald Hirsch laid out plans for the four-floor, 76,000 square foot center, which will be built between Sixth and Seventh on Elm Street in downtown Columbia.

This interview originally aired on July 18, 2017.

New episodes of Thinking Out Loud air (most) Tuesday afternoons at 6:30 on KBIA 91.3FM.

