Thinking Out Loud: Christmas Bird Count

By positioning themselves in the area's best birding areas, Allison Vaughn and Bill Mees were able to spot and count numerous bird species. Along with their fellow Columbia Audubon Society members, the duo took part in the Christmas Bird Count on December 22, 2016. Vaughn and Mees were guests on this week's Thinking Out Loud talking with KBIA's Trevor Harris about the annual count and what they saw.

Columbia Audubon Society members spent their December 22 scouring Boone County skies and treetops for birds. On this week's Thinking Out Loud, Trevor Harris visits with Allison Vaughn and Bill Mees about the count's history, findings and offer pro tips for novice birders.

This segment originally aired on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Hear new episodes of Thinking Out Loud Tuesday afternoons at 6:30 on KBIA 91.3FM.