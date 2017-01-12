Thinking Out Loud: Christmas Bird Count

Related Program: 
By positioning themselves in the area's best birding areas, Allison Vaughn and Bill Mees were able to spot and count numerous bird species. Along with their fellow Columbia Audubon Society members, the duo took part in the Christmas Bird Count on December 22, 2016. Vaughn and Mees were guests on this week's Thinking Out Loud talking with KBIA's Trevor Harris about the annual count and what they saw.

Lori Turner watches for birds on a winter day. The Columbia Audubon Society recently held their annual Christmas Bird Count. A pair of members from the group talk were guests on Thinking Out Loud, talking about the counting process and what they found.
Credit Allison Vaughn

This segment originally aired on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Hear new episodes of Thinking Out Loud Tuesday afternoons at 6:30 on KBIA 91.3FM.

