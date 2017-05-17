Thinking Out Loud: The Hindman House and other notables

Next Tuesday, the City of Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission hosts its bi-annual Most Notable Properties event. Among the four properties being honored as notable is the long-time home of former Columbia mayor Darwin Hindman and his wife, Axie. The Hindmans and Historic Preservation Commission chairperson Pat Fowler were guests on this week's episode of Thinking Out Loud.

This segment originally aired on May 16, 2017.

