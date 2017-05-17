Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: The Hindman House and other notables

By

Next Tuesday, the City of Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission hosts its bi-annual Most Notable Properties event. Among the four properties being honored as notable is the long-time home of former Columbia mayor Darwin Hindman and his wife, Axie. The Hindmans and Historic Preservation Commission chairperson Pat Fowler were guests on this week's episode of Thinking Out Loud.

Darwin and Axie Hindman were guests on this week's Thinking Out Loud. The Hindman's long-time Columbia home is being named as one of the city's most notable properties at a May 23 celebration.
Credit Lorah Steiner / Facebook

This segment originally aired on May 16, 2017.

Listen for new episodes of Thinking Out Loud (most) Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.

Thinking Out Loud
pat fowler

