Thinking Out Loud: Holiday Previews

A recent episode of Thinking Out Loud featured a pair of previews of upcoming holiday performances in Mid-Missouri. We look ahead to Jefferson City's Southside Philharmonic Orchestra's weekend performances of the Nutcracker and the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's ongoing staging of A Christmas Carol.
Patrick Clark leads Jefferson City's Southside Philharmonic Orchestra. The SPO joins with Dancers' Alley for two performances this weekend of The Nutcracker. KBIA's Trevor Harris talked with Clark about the staging, the story of the Nutcracker and how the capital city is responding to Clark's new arts organization.
A Christmas Carol runs through December 23 at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theare. Darren Hellwege talked with Quin Gresham from the theatre about the seasonal show.
These interviews originally aired on December 12, 2017.
