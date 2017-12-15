Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud: Holiday Previews

Patrick Clark conducts the Southside Philharmonic Orchestra. This weekend, Clark will lead the orchestra and Dancer's Alley at the Miller Performing Arts Center in two performances of The Nutcracker.
A recent episode of Thinking Out Loud featured a pair of previews of upcoming holiday performances in Mid-Missouri. We look ahead to Jefferson City's Southside Philharmonic Orchestra's weekend performances of the Nutcracker and the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's ongoing staging of A Christmas Carol.


These interviews originally aired on December 12, 2017.

