Darren Hellwege discusses Human Trafficking with Nanette Ward of Stop Human Trafficking Missouri and with Christine McDonald who has just published her second book on her own experiences as a victim of sexual trafficking, titled The Same Kind of Human: Seeing the Marginalized and Exploited through Eyes of Grace.

This episode of Thinking Out Loud originally aired on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

