Thinking Out Loud: Junot Diaz Preview

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and activist Junot Diaz speaks in Columbia Monday night. His visit is part of the annual University of Missouri celebration of Martin Luther King, jr. The event's co-chairs Dr. Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton were guests on last week's Thinking Out Loud. They offered a preview of the lecture and explained why bringing Diaz, a Dominican native, to campus now made sense.
This segment originally aired on January 16, 2018.
Listen for new episodes of Thinking Out Loud most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.