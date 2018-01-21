Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud: Junot Diaz Preview

By Trevor Harris 24 minutes ago

Author Junot Diaz speaks Monday evening at Columbia's Missouri Theatre. Event co-chairs Dr. Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton previewed Diaz's Columbia lecture on last week's Thinking Out Loud.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and activist Junot Diaz speaks in Columbia Monday night. His visit is part of the annual University of Missouri celebration of Martin Luther King, jr. The event's co-chairs Dr. Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton were guests on last week's Thinking Out Loud. They offered a preview of the lecture and explained why bringing Diaz, a Dominican native, to campus now made sense.

This segment originally aired on January 16, 2018.

Listen for new episodes of Thinking Out Loud most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.

Before he was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lanford Wilson grew up in Southwest Missouri. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, KBIA's Trevor Harris talked with Dr. David Crespy. The University Press recently published MU Department of Theater professor Crespy's collection of Wilson's early works. Crespy explained why Wilson donated his papers to MU Ellis Libraries' Special Collections. He also detailed what life was like for the young playwright Wilson and read excerpts from the new collection, Lanford Wilson: Early Stories, Sketches, and Poems.