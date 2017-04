Columbia's Bullpen Cafe drew patrons in with a menu that included brain sandwiches. The eatery closed over ten years ago and now the building is slated for demolition. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, Trevor Harris toured the site of the cafe with its final owner, Jackie Cockrell. Moreau Montessori School Directress Lorie Steele was also a guest on the show in advance of one of her school's major annual fundraisers.

