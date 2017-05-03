Thinking Out Loud: Managing epilepsy with cannabis

Ten years ago Lonnie Kessler started having headaches. A trip to the doctor and subsequent MRI determined that the Moberly resident had a brain tumor. After two surgeries to remove tumors, Kessler was left disabled and suffering from epilepsy. When traditional medicines have failed to ease his pain, Kessler turned to medical marijuana available in Colorado. He advocates now to make cannabis legal in his home state of Missouri.
This segment originally aired on May 2, 2017.
