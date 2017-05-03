Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: Managing epilepsy with cannabis

By 26 minutes ago

Ten years ago Lonnie Kessler started having headaches. A trip to the doctor and subsequent MRI determined that the Moberly resident had a brain tumor. After two surgeries to remove tumors, Kessler was left disabled and suffering from epilepsy. When traditional medicines have failed to ease his pain, Kessler turned to medical marijuana available in Colorado. He advocates now to make cannabis legal in his home state of Missouri.

Lonnie Kessler hugs his wife Kimberly Ruiz during a recent visit to the KBIA studios. On a recent episode of Thinking out Loud Kessler opened up about how medical marijuana has eased the symptoms of his epilepsy.
Credit Aaron Hay / KBIA

This segment originally aired on May 2, 2017.

Listen for new episodes of Mizzou Music most Tuesday afternoons at 6:30 on KBIA 91.3FM.

Tags: 
Thinking Out Loud
cannabis

Related Content

Thinking Out Loud: Choosing Church

By Apr 20, 2017
Shanti Mandir

This week on Thinking Out Loud, KBIA's Trevor Harris visited with two members of a Columbia family who are active in their faith community. Sumit Gupta and his family attend Shanthi Mandir in Columbia. During a time when fewer Americans are choosing to regularly attend church, learn what keeps Gupta bringing his family back to Columbia's Hindu temple.


Thinking Out Loud: Historian and Author James Endersby on Lloyd Gaines

By Mar 31, 2017
University of Missouri Press

The name Lloyd Gaines looms large in the history of the University of Missouri. Historian James Endersby recently co-authored a University of Missouri Press book that examines the impact of Gaines' case on integration efforts in Missouri and across the nation. Endersby talked with KBIA's Darren Hellwege for this week's Thinking Out Loud. 

Thinking Out Loud: Cannabis Designs from Kristen Williams

By Mar 15, 2017
KristenWilliamsDesigns.com

Kristen Williams is a Columbia native who graduated from Truman State University. During her time in Kirksville, she headed to Colorado to do an internship with that state's emerging cannabis industry. On a recent episode of Thinking out Loud, Williams was profiled about her work as a designer and as an advocate for responsible cannabis use.

Missouri governor approves cannabis extract law

By Jul 14, 2014
Manuel M.V. via Flickr

Missourians with epilepsy that cannot be effectively treated by conventional means will now be able to use a cannabis extract under legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Jay Nixon.

The legislation was sponsored by St. Louis County Republican Eric Schmitt, a state senator whose 9-year-old son has the central nervous system disorder.