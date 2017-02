This Saturday, New York City's The Acting Company bring a pair of new works to MU's Rhynsburger Theater. Marcus Gardley talked with KBIA's Trevor Harris about his work, X: Or, Betty Shabazz vs. The Nation on a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud.

Marcus Gardley talks about who he writes for, August Wilson and his new play X, which The Acting Company performs this Saturday night here in Columbia.

This interview was originally broadcast on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

