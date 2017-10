I love this time of year: the leaves on the trees are just beginning to change, the nights and mornings are cooler, and my summer vegetable garden is starting to slow down. Lots of non-gardeners think that September is the harvest month. That is true, but if you have an intensively planted garden like I do, May, June, July, and August are also the harvest months.

As the harvest season winds down, Carrie Hargrove from the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture keeps busy in her garden. On this episode of Farm your yard, hear what she's doing now to be ready for the 2018 season.