Mid-Missouri native Ellie Grace grew up on stage. She still regularly performs with her sister Leela. She returns to Columbia for a show this Friday with song-writing partner Brian Claflin. Grace was Darren Hellwege's guest on this week's Thinking Out Loud.

This interview originally aired on May 2, 2017.

