Thinking Out Loud: Vision Zero

An ambitious, new program aims to reduce to zero the number of serious injuries and deaths on Columbia's transportation system. In advance of a series of town hall meetings, Lawrence Simonson and Heather Cole were guests on Thinking Out Loud. They explored the potential of and the process behind Vision Zero, a resolution adopted in December 2016 by the Columbia City Council.

This segment originally aired on January 16, 2018.

