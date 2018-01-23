Thinking Out Loud: Vision Zero

An ambitious, new program aims to reduce to zero the number of serious injuries and deaths on Columbia's transportation system. In advance of a series of town hall meetings, Lawrence Simonson and Heather Cole were guests on Thinking Out Loud. They explored the potential of and the process behind Vision Zero, a resolution adopted in December 2016 by the Columbia City Council.
This segment originally aired on January 16, 2018.
New episodes of Thinking Out Loud air most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.