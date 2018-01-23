Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: Vision Zero

By 11 hours ago

Credit VisonZeroNetwork.org

An ambitious, new program aims to reduce to zero the number of serious injuries and deaths on Columbia's transportation system. In advance of a series of town hall meetings, Lawrence Simonson and Heather Cole were guests on Thinking Out Loud. They explored the potential of and the process behind Vision Zero,  a resolution adopted in December 2016 by the Columbia City Council.


This segment originally aired on January 16, 2018.

New episodes of Thinking Out Loud air most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.

Tags: 
Thinking Out Loud
pednet
Lawrence Simonson
Heather Cole

Related Content

Thinking Out Loud: Lanford Wilson's Early Works

By Jan 8, 2018
Jim Gossage

Before he was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lanford Wilson grew up in Southwest Missouri. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, KBIA's Trevor Harris talked with Dr. David Crespy. The University Press recently published MU Department of Theater professor Crespy's collection of Wilson's early works. Crespy explained why Wilson donated his papers to MU Ellis Libraries' Special Collections. He also detailed what life was like for the young playwright Wilson and read excerpts from the new collection, Lanford Wilson: Early Stories, Sketches, and Poems.

Farm Your Yard: Welcoming Wildlife Into Your Garden

By Nov 20, 2017
Rodale's Organic Life

A few weeks ago I was poking around in out what I call the “back 40” of my garden. This is the part of my garden, for better or worse, where I kinda just plant something and then forget about it for the rest of the year.

Thinking Out Loud: Bike to the Future

By Jan 3, 2018
Trevor Harris / KBIA

What if you had no way to get around town? Life would be quite different without a clear path for how to get to your workplace, meet shopping needs and even to socialize.

On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, we looked at a new Columbia program that puts bicycles under those most in need of transportation. We hear from a trio of people who each have a unique take on Bike to the Future.