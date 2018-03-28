Thursday: Dance St. Louis presents "New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel’ concert

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



All good things come in threes. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the Dance St. Louis concert, "New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel." It will feature three nationally renowned choreographers, three local professional dance companies and three world premieres.



Joining the discussion will be:



Brian Enos, artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company

Christopher Marling, artistic dance consultant of Dance St. Louis

Related Event:

What: Dance St. Louis presents "New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel"

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018

Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill andLara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

