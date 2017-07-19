Thursday: Documenting the life of Gabe Weil

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss a film documenting the life of Gabe Weil, and what he was able to accomplish while living with severe muscular dystrophy. The documentary is called “Gabe,” and will be screened on Thursday night as part of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Joining host Don Marsh will be three people associated with the film:

· Luke Terrell, Director, "Gabe"

· Brian Chao, Gabe Weil’s best friend

· Amelia Weil, Gabe Weil’s sister

Related Event

What: Cinema St. Louis 2017 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Presents

When: Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd.. St. Louis, MO 63130

More information.

