Thursday: July 27 marks 100 days in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. She joins us in-studio.

By 29 minutes ago
  • Lyda Krewson in a February 2017 file photo.
    Lyda Krewson in a February 2017 file photo.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

July 27 marks the 100th day in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

She will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in-studio for the full hour on Thursday, discussing her accomplishments thus far, missed opportunities and what challenges she foresees ahead.

Can’t tune in at noon? Never fear. We’ll post the audio and a summary of the conversation here after the show. We’ll also broadcast the conversation on Facebook Live, which you can find on St. Louis Public Radio’s Facebook page here.

Have a question for Mayor Krewson? You can comment on the Facebook Live feed, tweet us at @STLonAir, email talk@stlpublicradio.org, or give us a call during the noon hour at 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Copyright 2017 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.