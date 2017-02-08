Thursday: Restrictions facing abortion providers in Missouri

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the restrictions currently placed upon abortion providers in the state of Missouri.

In addition to the threats of cuts in federal funding to organizations like Planned Parenthood, hospitals in Missouri that perform abortions are also facing cuts to their Medicaid funding from the state due to a budget amendment introduced last year.

In Missouri, abortion procedures are illegal after 21 weeks and 6 days from the date of conception unless a woman’s life or health is threatened.

Other rules, like the 72-hour rule, make it so Missouri women must receive state-directed counseling and wait 72 hours before an abortion procedure is provided.

Joining the program:

Mary Kogut, CEO, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri

Kadie Tannehill, who terminated a pervious pregnancy after life-threatening circumstances

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

