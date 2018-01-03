Thursday: We discuss the lack of skilled workers in the region





This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the shortage of skilled workers in the region and what can be done to address it.



Joining him for the discussion will be Chris Mallow, director of standard products at Watlow and Ranken Technical College president Stan Shoun.



Do you have any questions about the shortage of skilled workers? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

