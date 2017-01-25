Thursday: What does ‘smart growth’ for St. Louis look like? And who decides?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the idea of “smart growth” in the St. Louis region with organizers of an upcoming conference called the New Partners for Smart Growth Conference.

The conference will focus on “practical tools and strategies for creating great communities.” What does that mean? And who decides such things?

Joining the program will be Eric Friedman, the president of Friedman Group Realtors and Friedman Development Group, as well as Kate Meis, the Executive Director of the Local Government Commission.

What would ‘smart growth’ in St. Louis look like to you? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

