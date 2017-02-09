Thursday: What’s the real story behind that Adolphus Busch Budweiser Super Bowl commercial?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

By now, this year’s Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl has become the most viewed online of all the ads at this year’s big game. The ad follows the story of a young Adolphus Busch as he makes his way from Germany to St. Louis before starting Anheuser-Busch. It’s a feel-good story about immigrants’ contributions to American society, especially at a time when some immigrants to the United States feel under attack.

But how historically accurate is it?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Andrew Wanko, a public historian with the Missouri History Museum, about the actual history of Adolphus Busch and the rise of Budweiser.



