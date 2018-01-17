Thursday: What was gay life like for men in St. Louis during the 1940s?





This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the “Gay Home Movie” documentary by St. Louis filmmaker Geoff Story. It examines the lives of gay men during the 1940s in St. Louis through collections of home videos.



Joining the discussion:

Nancy Fowler, arts and culture reporter at St. Louis Public Radio

Steven Brawley, author of "Gay and Lesbian St. Louis"

Miranda Rectenwald, curator of Local History at Washington University

Do you have any questions about LGBTQ+ life in St. Louis during the 1940s? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

