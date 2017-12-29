The top 20 'St. Louis on the Air' stories of 2017

Originally published on December 29, 2017 7:33 pm
As 2017 comes to an end, the team that brings you St. Louis on the Air decided to take a look at the top 20 most visited online stories of the year that came out of this program.
St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh spoke with senior producer Alex Heuer about some of the stories and larger trends.
- Books N Bros 11-year-old founder wants to help boys love reading at an age when they often don't
- 6 things to know about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse over St. Louis, from an author who has seen 5
- The story of St. Louis' beginnings becomes more complicated with new archaeological findings
- Clayton was once home to a thriving African-American neighborhood. Now, it's little-known history.
- Exploring the rise of Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville empire ahead of his concert in St. Louis
- 9 months after move, St. Louis nonprofit still uncovers history-filled rooms at old North Side YMCA
- Pro & Con: Proposition P, a St. Louis County ballot measure, regarding police, public safety funding
- Pro & Con: Proposition 2, a St. Louis ballot measure, regarding the use tax for stadium funding
- Take a peek inside 'Mio Nonni's Casa,' Marcia and Tim Dorsey's rehabbed stone house in Carondelet
- How do I know if my solar eclipse glasses are legitimate?' 4 eye safety tips to know before Aug. 21
- Amid big inclusivity conversations, St. Louisans plan to join the Women's March in D.C. and at home
- Is 'grit' enough? Five skills students need to learn in school in order to be successful in life
- After a tumultuous year, KSDK anchor Anne Allred shares her story of overcoming kidney failure
- Lebanese photographer's RV trip to U.S. towns named Lebanon brakes for Metro East stop
- Pro & Con: Should a Confederate monument in Forest Park be removed?
- Here's the real story behind that Adolphus Busch Budweiser Super Bowl commercial
- In 100 years, will today's digital files be accessible? Planning for 'digital obsolescence'
- Sneak Peek: These musicians will open St. Louis Blues games with the national anthem this season
- 2016 a record year in drug overdose deaths in St. Louis Super Bowl PSAs to target prescriptions
- Curious Louis: Uncovering what remains of St. Louis' slave trading past
Thanks to Digital Media Specialist Brendan Williams for generating this list of top St. Louis on the Air web stories.
St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.
