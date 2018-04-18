Top Stories: Pompeo Travels To North Korea; No New Russia Sanctions

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- CIA Director Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un: 'Good Relationship' Formed, Trump Says.
-- Russia: White House Says No New Sanctions For Now.
-- Report Says Sean Hannity Linked To Other Trump-Connected Attorneys, Besides Cohen.
And here are more early headlines:
It's Unclear When Chemical Inspectors Will Reach Site In Syria. (CNN)
Wildfire Risk Extremely High In Oklahoma. (Reuters)
More Rain Expected On Flood Ravaged Hawaiian Island. (Star-Advertiser)
McConnell Rules Out Bill To Protect Special Counsel Mueller. (USA Today)
Hungarian Ex-Swimming Official Questioned In Unsolved Murder. (AP)
Tumbleweeds Pile Up In California Community. (KABC)
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.