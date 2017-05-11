Trump Says He Called Comey And Asked If He Was Under Investigation

Speaking out in his widest-ranging remarks about his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, President Trump said he was told by Comey three times that he wasn't under investigation and that once he actually called Comey and asked point blank if he was the subject of an investigation.

Trump said he would have fired Comey with or without the recommendation of the Justice Department because of Comey's behavior.

"He's a showboat," Trump alleged. "He's a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago — it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn't recovered from that."

The White House also claimed Wednesday that morale was low at the FBI. That, however, was disputed by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe said at a congressional hearing Thursday that Comey had the full confidence of the bureau.

On Wednesday in brief remarks in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters he fired Comey "because he wasn't doing a good job, simply. He was not doing a good job."

Trump abruptly relieved Comey of his duties Tuesday. The reasoning the White House gave was Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation based on a review by the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

But both Democrats and Republicans are raising questions about the timing of Comey's firing. It comes just as the FBI appeared to be ramping up its investigation of Trump associates' ties to Russia.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president has been thinking about firing Comey since November.

Since then, Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that there was an ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates and collusion with Russia. Comey also under oath disputed the president's baseless claim that President Obama ordered his team to be wiretapped. Comey said in the past week that

And he requested significantly more resources, briefed key senators of that Monday and was fired Tuesday.

