Tuesday: A conversation with World Ecology Award recipient E.O. Wilson





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



Edward O. Wilson’s long career has been marked by enormous contributions to the field of biology, with an impact on global conservation efforts that is difficult to overstate. And all of it grew out of his close attention years ago to something relatively small: the behavior of ants.



On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Wilson, who is headed to the St. Louis Zoo later this week to receive an award from the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.



The renowned naturalist, who first joined Harvard University’s faculty in 1956, introduced the concept of sociobiology, the systematic study of the biological basis of social behavior in all kinds of organisms, nearly five decades ago. He is the author of two Pulitzer Prize-winning books and was in 1995 named among the 25 most influential Americans by TIME.



The World Ecology Award that the Harris Center will bestow on Wilson this Friday, April 20, recognizes individuals who have raised public awareness of global ecological issues and made significant contributions to environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.



Previous recipients of the award include marine biologist Sylvia Earle (2016), Albert II, Prince of Monaco (2013), Harrison Ford (2002), Jane Goodall (1999) and John Denver (1990), among others.



Have a question for E.O. Wilson as he looks toward his visit to St. Louis? Send us a tweet at @STLonAir or an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.



Related Event



What: World Ecology Award Gala

When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018

Where: St. Louis Zoo (1 Government Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110)



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

