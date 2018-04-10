Tuesday: Do we need a 28th amendment?





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



A series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions including Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission struck down long standing campaign finance laws ruling that the use of unlimited money to influence the outcome of an election by individuals, corporations, unions and other entities is free speech protected by the First Amendment.



The organizations American Promise and American Constitution Society have launched a national town hall tour to garner support for election financing reform which could result in a proposal for a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.



On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Jeff Clements, president of American Promise and author of "Corporations Are Not People: Reclaiming Democracy from Big Money & Global Corporations," and Megan Green, alderwoman of St. Louis’ 15th Ward and co-sponsor of Resolution 240, a call to the U.S. Congress to propose a Constitutional to "restore Constitutional Rights and Fair Elections to The People."



What: American Promise Town Hall Meeting "Writing the 28th Amendment"

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 10

Where: Ethical Society of St. Louis (9001 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117)



