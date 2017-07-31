Tuesday: The Korean War ended 64 years ago last week. A St. Louisan and war veteran reflects.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week marked the 64th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. St. Louisan and Korean War veteran Leonard Adreon recently published a memoir reflecting on his participation in America’s “forgotten war.”

The book is titled "Hilltop Doc: A Marine Corpsman Fighting Through the Mud and Blood of the Korean War.” Adreon will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the book and his reflections on the war on Tuesday.

