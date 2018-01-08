Tuesday: Missouri History Museum commemorates the state’s Emancipation Day





This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss Missouri’s Emancipation Day and a celebration at the Missouri History Museum to commemorate it. The celebration highlights the lives before and after emancipation of six individuals buried in Greenwood Cemetery.



Joining him for discussion will be:



Shakia Gullette. manger of local history initiatives at Missouri History Museum

Etta Daniels, head historian at Greenwood Cemetery

Marvin Greer, visitor experience lead at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

Related Event:

What: Missouri History Museum Presents "Voices from the Grave with Greenwood Cemetery"

When: Jan. 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112



Do you have any questions about Missouri’s Emancipation Day? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.



