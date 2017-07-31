Tuesday: Reporter Eli Chen shares her personal story of science with Story Collider

On May 2, St. Louis Public Radio hosted The Story Collider, a national podcast and live storytelling group, for an evening of personal stories about science told on stage under the theme of "Eclipse." The event was sponsored by the St. Louis Storytelling Festival.

Eli Chen, St. Louis Public Radio’s science and environment reporter, shared a story at the event. We’ll hear her story on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Since 2010, The Story Collider has collected personal stories about science and shared them in live shows and a weekly podcast. Since the May show in St. Louis, the group has partnered with St. Louis Public Radio to produce future shows here through St. Louis Public Radio reporter Eli Chen.

The next event will be during the month of October. Have a science story to share? Reach out to stories@storycollider.org to participate.

