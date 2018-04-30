Tuesday: St. Louis Housing Partnership assists low income residents in the St. Louis region





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



Buying and owning a home can be daunting even for those with plenty of resources. But for low income people, the challenges may seem insurmountable. The non-profit St. Louis Housing Partnership provides a number of services that help low to moderate income obtain and keep their homes or obtain appropriate rental housing.



On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Kate Reese, executive director of St. Louis Housing Partnership, David Young, Director of Capacity Building of Housing Action of Illinois and Bruce Dorpelan, executive director of National Housing Resource Center. They will take a look at housing needs in the region and the role the St. Louis Housing Partnership plays in meeting them.



Related Event

What: St. Louis Housing Partnership’s “Tasting for a Change”

When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 4

Where: River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63125



