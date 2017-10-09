Tuesday: What are the must-see sights for a St. Louis staycation?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis is the kind of city you can live in all your life and still uncover hidden gems in neighborhoods you’ve never visited before.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, local author Amanda Doyle will help us uncover some of those gems as she discusses her book “100 Things to Do in St. Louis Before You Die.”

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

