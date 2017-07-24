Tuesday: What makes a pun punny? We discuss with Punderdome host Fred Firestone

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This Saturday, a unique event is coming to St. Louis called the Punderdome. It’s a pun competition hosted and produced by Fred Firestone, a business consultant in Clayton, and his daughter, a comedian.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what makes a great pun and what’s just terribly un-punny.

Related Event

What: The Punderdome Pun Competition

When: Saturday, July 29; doors open at 7:00 p.m., event starts at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Duck Room at Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

