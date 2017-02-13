Tuesday: What’s the science behind that lovey dovey feeling? A Valentine’s Day exploration

  • UMSL neuroscience major Katrina Lynn injects a gel into a brainwave-reading cap worn by subject Kohei Kikuchi in January 2017.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Psychologist Sandra Langeslag runs a laboratory at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. On Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, she joins us to discuss the science behind those lovey dovey feelings you feel.

What questions do you have about the psychology of love? We’ll ask. Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

