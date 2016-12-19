Tweak Discussed to Keep Domestic Batterers From Guns

By Dec 19, 2016
Advocates for domestic violence victims and the National Rifle Association are working with lawmakers to keep firearms out of the hands of batterers.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the issue is with a new law that allows Missourians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The concern is that law enforcement officers will no longer be able to use the permitting process to ensure guns don't fall into the wrong hands when the law takes effect Jan. 1.

Efforts to address the concern are expected during the upcoming session. They'll focus on making Missouri law mirror a federal law that bars gun ownership for people convicted of domestic violence as well as those subject to a restraining order. Gun law enforcement typically is handled at the state level.

