Two Meetings Scheduled This Week on Idea of Rules for Short-term Rentals

The city of Columbia will hold a pair of public meetings this week to discuss a proposal for licensing, taxing and regulating short-term rentals.

The first interested party meeting will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday and the second at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.

The meetings are expected to involve the same material, but the city encourages residents to attend both.

As it stands, the city neither taxes nor regulates short-term rentals beyond voluntary health and safety inspections, according to a city news release.

The Columbia City Council is considering whether to require those who rent their properties through services such as Airbnb to collect the 5 percent lodging tax that applies to hotel and motel rooms.

The city would like to inform and collect input from the public. The information will be forwarded to the council in advance of any public hearing on the subject.

Those who can't attend the meeting can send written input by email to info@como.gov.