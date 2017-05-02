UM System President Names Stokes Interim Chancellor

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi named Dr. Garnett Stokes the new interim chancellor for the University of Missouri – Columbia today. Stokes currently serves as MU’s Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost and will assume her new role May 3, 2017.

She will replace Hank Foley who stepped down after accepting a position as president of New York Institute of Technology. The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the appointment today, which will be in effect until a permanent chancellor is chosen.

“She is uniquely qualified to step in and lead the university during a very important time in transition as we await the arrival of a permanent chancellor at MU,” said UM System Spokesperson John Fougere.

In a statement released Tuesday, Stokes said she looks forward to working President Choi to address campus issues.

“We have several important issues to tackle in the coming months, including final budget decisions, programmatic reviews and preparation for our incoming freshman class,” Stokes said. “I look forward to engaging our many campus stakeholders in the coming weeks.”

Stokes became Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost in February 2015. Since then, she has overseen the hiring of eight of the University’s 13 deans, the Associate Provost and Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. The Office of Civil Rights and Title IX were established also under her direction.

MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said Stokes will continue to serve as provost in addition to her role as interim chancellor and is expected to continue as provost position when a permanent chancellor is named.

The UM System statement says the announcement of a new chancellor is expected in the coming weeks.

“Dr. Stokes has been a pivotal member of the leadership team at MU. I am looking forward to working closely with her to accomplish the important goals of achieving excellence in research, teaching, economic development and outreach,” said President Choi in today’s statement.