University of Missouri Deals with Alcohol-Related Incidents

Documents obtained by the Columbia Daily Tribune show 16 students who drank at University of Missouri fraternities were taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning since August 2015.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports those incidents include cases reported to the university police department or the Department of Student Life. Records show six incidents involving an emergency medical response where a student didn't have to be transported to a hospital.

Several University of Missouri fraternities are under some form of punishment for violations, including Sigma Phi Epsilon. The fraternity is on probation after an underage female student woke up in a hospital after spending two hours at an August party with an open bar.

The Kappa Alpha and Sigma Pi fraternities are no longer recognized by the university.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cathy Scroggs says safety at the school is the top priority.