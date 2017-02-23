University of Missouri Health Care Offers Free Health Screening

University of Missouri Health Care will offer advice on how to minimize the risk of fall injuries at a health fair at Columbia Mall on Saturday.

Nurses and an on-site occupational and physical therapist will recommend how people can improve their strength, balance and overall health.

Clinician nurse Kassie Campbell said the trauma caused by fall injuries is a significant threat to the elderly.

“We know that in the 1500 patients that we saw last year at our trauma center, half of those patients were actually caused from fall injuries themselves. It’s the second leading cause of trauma that we see here at the University of Missouri,” she said.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of fatal injury among older adults, as every 19 minutes an older adult dies from a fall.

Columbia Mall property management associate Stephanie Smith said the Frank L. Mitchell Junior Trauma Center will set up several health testing stations for the public.

“They are doing assessments of anybody free of charge, they will be providing blood pressure checks as well as balance assessments and hand-grip strength tests,” Smith said.

MU health will run the fair in the H&M Court from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.