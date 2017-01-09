University of Missouri to Increase Ticket Sales Efforts

The University of Missouri plans to be more aggressive in its approach to ticket sales after finalizing a contract with a sales solution company.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the university finalized Friday the contract with IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions, which will have a 13-person team serving as the school's outbound ticket sales unit.

The team will work on campus calling potential season-ticket buyers, and complement the university's ticket operations staff.

The University of Missouri had an average of 52,236 attend its seven home football games in 2016, a nearly 20-percent drop from 2015.

Brian White, the university's executive associate athletic director for external affairs, says the sales team will likely begin its work in late February.