University of Missouri-Kansas City Announces Job Cuts

The University of Missouri-Kansas City plans to eliminate 17 academic and administrate jobs.

The Kansas City Star reports that this week's announcement is in response to the University of Missouri System announcing broad cuts last year across the four-campus system in Columbia, Rolla, St. Louis and Kansas City. The cuts left officials on the Kansas City campus looking for about a 3 percent reduction from each school, college and division. The system's flagship campus in Columbia said the cuts there would be much deeper.

UMKC interim Chancellor and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer says the employees who are losing their jobs have been notified. The university hasn't identified those employees or said what departments would experience the largest losses.

The university says it's "an incredibly difficult time" in a statement.