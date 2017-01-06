University of Missouri Nuclear Reactor Gets New License

Federal regulators have renewed the operating license for the University of Missouri's nuclear research reactor.

The university says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted a 20-year operating license to the University of Missouri Research Reactor Center, known as the MURR.

The reactor is used to create radioisotopes for medical use and to analyze artifacts.

The reactor began operating in 1966. Its infrastructure was updated before the university applyied for the operating license.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university is seeking a $10 million state appropriation to help pay for expanding the building.