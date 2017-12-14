Update: No Bombs Found Near Hearnes Center, MU Student Given Summons

No explosives were found Wednesday afternoon on a bus that stopped south of the Hearnes Center, but an MU student has been issued a summons for disturbing the peace.

The University of Missouri Police Department received a call at 3:20 p.m. from someone concerned about comments she heard about an explosion on the bus they were riding, according to a news release.

The caller provided the department with a description of the bus and its location at the bus stop close to the Hearnes Center.

When MU police arrived, they evacuated the bus and the area and sent the campus community an MU alert message asking people to stay away from the area where the bus was located.

Officers directed traffic away from the area until the department’s explosive K-9 officer and K-9 could check the bus for explosives. No explosives were found, according to the release.

After the first MU Alert message was sent, Dante’ Hopkins called MUPD and told them he thought the bomb threat may have been as a result of comments he had made. He said it was a misunderstanding.

Officers contacted Hopkins, 20, and he was transported to MUPD where he was interviewed about the incident.

As a result, Hopkins was arrested in connection with a peace disturbance but eventually released from the department on summons.