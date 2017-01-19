US Appeals Court Reinstates Suit Over Missouri Alcohol Ads

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit challenging Missouri regulations limiting how alcohol producers and retailers can advertise.

An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday unanimously reinstated the 2013 lawsuit by the Missouri Broadcasters Association, a radio group, a retailer and winery.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan dismissed the lawsuit last year at the state's behest.

At issue are regulations such as one making it illegal for an alcohol advertisement to mention prices, rebates or discounts. That essentially bars references to things like two-for-one beer specials, a wine shop's going-out-of-business sale or a restaurant special offer of a free drink with a meal purchase.

The broadcasters' group says such restrictions have cost it advertising revenue.

A message was left Thursday with the Missouri Attorney General's Office.