The U.S. Is Quietly Preparing For 'Last Resort' War With North Korea

With guest host John Harwood.

Hawaii has a scary false alarm about incoming missiles. President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un hit “pause” on threats. But according to reports, the U.S. military is quietly preparing for war.

We’re taking stock.

This show airs Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST.



Guests:

Helene Cooper, Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times. (@helenecooper)

Susan Purnell, who was in Hawaii when the missile alert was issued Saturday.

Patrick Tucker, technology editor at Defense One. (@DefTechPat)

David Maxwell, retired special forces colonel and fellow at the Institute for Corean-American Studies.



From The Reading List:

New York Times: Military Quietly Prepares For A Last Resort: War With North Korea — “Across the military, officers and troops are quietly preparing for a war they hope will not come.”

Defense One: USAF General On Countering North Korea: ‘The Enemy Has Closed The Gap’ — “How badly did the United States underestimate the pace of North Korea’s missile development? Here’s Gen. Robin Rand, who leads Air Force Global Strike Command: ‘We’ve got to get humping,’ he said.”



Last weekend’s false alarm in Hawaii reminded of us something that is true: there is a chance, however small, of war with North Korea. President Trump underscores it every time he warns Kim Jong-Un that his nuclear button can unleash “fire and fury.” But how does the U.S. military prepare without sending the wrong signal? And how catastrophic would conflict be? This hour, On Point: the Pentagon gets ready on North Korea – carefully. —John Harwood

