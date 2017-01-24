USDA Scientists Told Not To Publicly Share Their Work

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forbidden scientists and other research employees from publicly sharing some information, according to a report by Buzzfeed.

Some employees of the department’s main research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), received an email Monday from the division’s chief of staff ordering them to stop publicizing their work, Buzzfeed reports. Harvest Public Media has confirmed the memo directed researchers not share “public-facing documents.”

The directive comes as President Donald Trump begins his term and before his nominee for Agriculture Secretary, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, undergoes U.S. Senate confirmation hearings.

The ARS runs about 750 research projects and had a $1.1 billion taxpayer-funded budget in the 2015 fiscal year. The agency operates research stations, test fields, and laboratories scattered across the country, many of which are in rural areas. ARS researchers study everything from waterway pollution to climate change and often work hand-in-hand with researchers at land grant universities.

After confirming that “there is some semblance of truth” in the Buzzfeed report, the ARS media office declined to comment further and has not responded to further requests for comment. The office of USDA’s Chief Scientist has also not responded to a request for comment.

The extent to which these orders will hamper ongoing research at the USDA are unclear. But at least two researchers who have in the past worked with ARS say collaboration with the agency is often essential to their work. If continued, this policy would fundamentally alter ARS’ mission, which includes providing access to information about agricultural problems.

Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon, Amy Mayer and Kristofor Husted contributed to this report. This story will be updated.