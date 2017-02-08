Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views of the News: Did Journalists Fail To Cover Terror Attacks As Trump Claims?

By 14 minutes ago

Professor Earnest Perry

Did journalists really fail to report on more than 75 terror attacks like President Trump claims? Or, is he exaggerating to cover up for an advisor’s comments about the non-existent Bowling Green “massacre?” Also, Bill O’Reilly’s reaction to criticism from the Kremlin, how fake news is creating a chilling effect on satirists, and what to expect from Snapchat after its parent company goes public. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.

Amy Simons
Earnest Perry
Mike McKean
Views
Views of the News
Donald Trump
Super Bowl
Super Bowl Commercials
Snapchat
Lady Gaga

