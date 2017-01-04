Views of the News: New Year's Edition

How do journalists ring in the New Year? Megyn Kelly announced she was moving from Fox News to NBC. CNN's Don Lemon rivaled Mariah Carey for most embarrassing moment by getting progressively more drunk on live TV. A Washington Post reporter chronicled the death threats he received for his aggressive coverage of Donald Trump. And lots of us talked about how we could cover the president-elect and other big stories with more clarity and purpose in 2017. Meanwhile, some big brands tackled Islamophobia in new video ads.

Megyn Kelly says goodbye to Fox News