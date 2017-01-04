Views of the News: New Year's Edition

News broke on Tuesday that Megyn Kelly would be leaving Fox News for NBC News in a deal reportedly worth upwards of $20 million per year. This week on Views of the News, our panel will discuss if her new role is worth the investment. Also, Don Lemon partied extra hard during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage – will it have lasting damage? And what role will fake news play in 2017 after Trump becomes president? From Missouri School of Journalism professors Mike McKean, Earnest Perry and Stacey Woelfel: Views of the News.