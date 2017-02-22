Related Program: 
Views of the News: Trump Calls News Media the 'Enemy of the American People'

By 1 hour ago

Professor Mike McKean

Does the use of anonymous sources and leaked material by journalists make them the enemy? We haven’t heard words like that from a president since the days of Richard Nixon. Also, why Simon & Schuster and CPAC are backing away from Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, how BuzzFeed plans to break you out of your news bubble and more. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.

