Views of the News: What's the Difference Between an 'Alternative Fact' and a Lie?

Alternative facts. A slip of the tongue? Or just one more symbol of the relationship between the reporters and the Trump administration? Also, what’s behind a directive to workers at some federal agencies to cut communication with Congress, reporters and public, why newsroom staffers across the country get marching orders to stay home from the Women’s Marches held across the country, and a look at this year’s Oscar nominations. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.